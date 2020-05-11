Also available on the NBC app

Team Legend is spilling all about their time on "The Voice"! Top 9 artists CammWess And Zan Fiskum tell Access Hollywood what their best fan encounters have been since the show started, even amid social distancing guidelines. And, what is coach John Legend's best advice? The singers also share if they've experienced any memorable Zoom fails or unexpected obstacles while performing at home. "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

