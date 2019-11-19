John Legend's 'Voice' Artists Spill Their Most Jaw-Dropping 'Pinch Me' Moment

Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" artists Katie Kadan, Marybeth Byrd and Will Breman tell Access Hollywood about working with defending champ and superstar coach John Legend on Season 17. What's their most unforgettable moment on the show so far? Will and Marybeth also get personal about their heartfelt dedication performances, and Katie jokes that she thinks hers will cause a major increase in DMs! "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

