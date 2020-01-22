Also available on the NBC app

Team Legend just took things to the next level! Ella Mai is joining coach John Legend as his Season 18 advisor on "The Voice." The pair tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about teaming up again following their collaboration on Ella's 2018 song "Everything," and why her presence on NBC's hit singing competition has been so helpful for the artists. And, John teases how new coach Nick Jonas is adjusting to the red chair.

