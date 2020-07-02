Also available on the nbc app

John Legend is calling out the real estate industry after news spread that the Houston Association of Realtors would no longer use the word “master” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms because of the word’s connotation of slavery. They’re opting instead for the word “primary.” John reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Real problem: realtors don't show black people all the properties they qualify for. Fake problem: calling the master bedroom the master bedroom. Fix the real problem, realtors.”

