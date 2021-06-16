Also available on the nbc app

John Legend is standing by his wife. The “All of Me” singer retweeted Chrissy Teigen’s public apology on Monday with an excerpt from her writing. “We are all more than our worst moments,” he wrote, adding four heart emojis. Chrissy posted the lengthy public apology on Medium, after a social media hiatus following numerous reports that she allegedly bullied multiple people on Twitter and privately.

Appearing: