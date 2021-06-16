Main Content

John Legend Shows Support for Wife Chrissy Teigen After Cyberbullying Apology

CLIP06/16/21
John Legend is standing by his wife. The “All of Me” singer retweeted Chrissy Teigen’s public apology on Monday with an excerpt from her writing. “We are all more than our worst moments,” he wrote, adding four heart emojis. Chrissy posted the lengthy public apology on Medium, after a social media hiatus following numerous reports that she allegedly bullied multiple people on Twitter and privately.

