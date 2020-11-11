Main Content

John Legend Shares How He & Chrissy Teigen Stay Strong 'Even Through The Darkest Of Times'

CLIP11/10/20
John Legend is in the Christmas spirit! The music superstar and his co-producer Mike Jackson tell Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about their new project "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey." Have John's kids Luna and Miles seen the holiday film yet? Mike also shares why he hopes it will have a "Black Panther" effect, and John says he loves the example it sets for Luna. The EGOT winner also discusses his and Mike's upcoming documentary "Giving Voice" and its emotional song "Never Break," which he dedicated to wife Chrissy Teigen during his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance. How do he and Chrissy stay strong "even in the darkest of times"? "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" is in select theaters now and starts streaming on Netflix Nov. 13. "Giving Voice" drops on Netflix Dec. 11.

