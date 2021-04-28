Main Content

John Legend Shares His Experience Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine (EXCLUSIVE)

John Legend chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about his new partnership with Walgreens for the store's "This is Your Shot" campaign. John got candid about his experience getting the Covid-19 vaccination and shared if he and wife Chrissy Teigen have any plans to go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now. Plus, John explained his thoughtful Mother's Day gift to Chrissy and revealed that the two still "hope" for more kids in the future.

