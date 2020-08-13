Also available on the NBC app

John Legend tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about his new role as the Chief Music Officer for Headspace, and why he's glad to help blend music and mindfulness during such a time of uncertainty for so many. The EGOT winner also dishes on his new music video for "Wild," featuring wife Chrissy Teigen, and how she's always been part of his "best" videos – including "All of Me," which is celebrating its seventh anniversary. What makes the song so timeless and which line made Chrissy cry the first time she heard it?

