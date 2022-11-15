John Legend is one proud papa and he opened up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the upcoming arrival of his third child with his wife Chrissy Teigen. "We got a couple months to go, but we're getting close," he said. The "All Of Me" singer rocked a bright pink suit for the first night of live shows for "The Voice," and joked that he was inspired by Ryan Gosling's role as Ken in the upcoming "Barbie" movie. "The Voice" airs on NBC on Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c.

