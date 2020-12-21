Also available on the nbc app

John Legend knows what's underneath the tree this year! In his new "Legendary Christmas Tales" YouTube series, the "Never Break" singer revealed the go-to gifts that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, gives him every Christmas. He first shared that Chrissy always gets him a new carry-all bag: “Everything is in that bag, and I carry it with me everywhere I go, so I'm reminded of Chrissy's great taste and generosity throughout the year.” He also told fans that the cookbook author usually gives him a cozy robe. “We’re a big robe family,” he said. “We like to wear robes throughout the house all the time, so she gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good and remember who gave them to me.”

