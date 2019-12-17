Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" coaches Gwen Stefani and John Legend tell Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall how excited they are for the singing competition's two-night finale, which will feature an artist from each team for the first time in seven seasons. John also playfully explains why Gwen needed assistance from Blake when double-checking the title of their hit duet "Nobody But You" in an earlier Access interview, and Gwen teases that she and her three sons are overjoyed that the song is already dominating the charts! Plus, find out the story behind John's daughter Luna meeting her ballet idol Misty Copeland, and what he and Gwen each have planned for New Year's Eve.

