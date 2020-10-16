Also available on the nbc app

John Legend is giving all of him to his wife Chrissy Teigen following the loss of their third baby after pregnancy complications. The EGOT winner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his love alongside a video of himself delivering a soulful rendition of his song "Never Break" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments," he wrote.

