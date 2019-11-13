John Legend Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Also available on the NBC app

John Legend may already be an EGOT winner, but he just added another major title to his roster. The music superstar has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019! John told the mag that he was both "excited" and "a little scared" of the distinction because "it's a lot of pressure." The 40-year-old dad of two joins an impressive list of past honorees from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Ryan Reynolds and beyond, and he's the third coach from "The Voice" to be crowned after Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. However, one fellow Sexiest Man has left him second-guessing himself!

