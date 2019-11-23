Also available on the NBC app

John Legend and his famous family are ready for Christmas! At Bloomingdale's holiday window unveiling event in New York City, the singer shares with Access Hollywood the adorable reason daughter Luna loves listening to Christmas music all year long. What was it like having her and wife Chrissy Teigen appear on his new song? The EGOT winner also teases whether his sexy elf costume will make another appearance after Chrissy's viral reaction to it, and shares the most memorable moments from his kids over the past year – including son Miles' favorite saying!

Appearing: