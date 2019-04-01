Main Content

John Legend Laughs About His Mom Joining Twitter: 'God Help Her, I Don't Know If Mom's Ready'

CLIP04/01/19
John Legend talks with Access' Sibley Scoles about his mom joining Twitter. And, hear why John says daughter Luna "amazes [him] every day."

