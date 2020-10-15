Also available on the nbc app

John Legend left it all on the stage with his emotional Billboard Music Awards performance. The superstar delivered a soulful rendition of his song "Never Break" at Wednesday's big show, marking his first public appearance since he and wife Chrissy Teigen sadly lost their baby boy-to-be last month. John conveyed a message of strength through his lyrics and started things off with a simple but powerful dedication to his wife of seven years.

Appearing: