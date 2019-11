Also available on the NBC app

John Legend is getting some help from his pal Usher! "The Voice" star dishes to Access Hollywood what fans can expect from his coaching skills on the upcoming season of the hit NBC show. The singer gushes over getting some help from Usher this season. Usher also spills what kind of advice he is lending John's team. Plus, the superstar pair adorably recall their first impressions of one another.

