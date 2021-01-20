Also available on the nbc app

John Legend and his kiddos are going crazy for "Ice Cream"! Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share an adorable video of 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles jamming out in the car to the hit song by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez! "They're obsessed," the mom of two captioned the cute clip. But they weren't alone! Teigen also captured her hubby grooving and getting into the music, which prompted her to suggest a future collaboration with the K-pop girl group! The family of four was on their way to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration celebration where Legend is set to perform.

