Also available on the nbc app

Quarantine hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen! The Grammy winner detailed the couple's ups and downs with 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a Zoom concert to promote his upcoming album. "It's definitely a challenge to co-parent during these times," John said. "We have spent long stretches of time together. We had long stretches where we didn't talk before, so I don't think we've learned a lot about each other, but we have learned a lot about parenting. It's a more intense parenting experience than we've ever had."

Appearing: