John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting baby number three! The singer just debuted the music video for "Wild," a single off his new album "Bigger Love," and it doubled as a baby announcement! The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, packed on the PDA and displayed all of their love for one another in the video, but at the end of the clip fans noticed that the model and her love seem to be embracing her growing baby belly. Sources also confirmed the exciting baby news to Access Hollywood.

