For Season 19 of "The Voice," John Legend has a secret weapon up his sleeve: Miguel! Ahead of the season premiere, the "Wild" singer and his Team Legend advisor told Access Hollywood all about their bond, starting with the very first time they met. "When I say he's my brother, I really mean that," John gushed. "I mean I really truly love him as a human being, as an artist. We've collaborated together. We've partied together with our respective wives. And as an artist, we're so fortunate to have his wisdom, his experience, his charisma, everything he brings to being an artist." "The Voice" returns Oct. 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

