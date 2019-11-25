John Legend Admits His Biggest Thanksgiving Cooking Fail: 'It Was Not Good'

Also available on the NBC app

John Legend and his famous family are ready for Christmas! At Bloomingdale's holiday window unveiling event in New York City, the singer shares with Access Hollywood his plans to head to Jackson Hole, Wyo., for holiday festivities this year with wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids Luna and Miles. Will they join pals and fellow Wyoming fans Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? The EGOT winner also recalls the cooking mishaps has he encountered while prepping Thanksgiving with kitchen superstar Chrissy, and the side dish he's always in charge of.

