Also available on the NBC app

John Krasinski just dropped some much-needed good news – and a virtual reunion with his "The Office" co-star Steve Carell was just the beginning! The actor and director premiered his new at-home YouTube series "Some Good News" and the show more than lived up to its title. John pointed out why it couldn't be a better time to welcome his longtime friend and former TV boss as his surprise "entertainment correspondent," and the pair went on to reflect on their favorite "Office" memories in honor of the beloved sitcom's 15th anniversary.

Appearing: