Also available on the nbc app

John Krasinski knows wife Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's most fearless powerhouses! The "A Quiet Place Part II" director tells Access Hollywood how the much-anticipated sequel's leading lady nailed a particularly "intense" action scene on the first take, which included hitting real stunt workers while driving! John also raves over on-screen daughter Millicent Simmonds, calling the 17-year-old one of the best actors he's ever worked with. And, he shares his excitement to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time. "A Quiet Place Part II" opens March 20.

Appearing: