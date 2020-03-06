Also available on the nbc app

John Krasinski talks with Access Hollywood about writing, directing and starring in "A Quiet Place Part II," and what inspired him to write the sequel. The father of two also beams about being a girl dad and said he happily let his daughter paint his nails pink. Plus, John looks back on "The Office" 15 years after its premiere and marvels at the enduring fandom. "A Quiet Place Part II" opens in theaters March 20.

