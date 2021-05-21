John Krasinski is just opening up about gaining a bit of weight in quarantine. During a recent appearance on the "Late Show," the 41-year-old admitted that he got "addicted to weird things" during his time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing, "I was addicted to popcorn. My kids had microwave movie popcorn for something, and they loved it, and then just slowly the time started getting earlier and earlier. And at, like, 9 a.m. at breakfast, I was like, ‘Does anybody want popcorn?'

News and Information Daytime Interview