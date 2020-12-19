Also available on the nbc app

When The New York Times put Denzel Washington at No. 1 on their list of the greatest actors of the 21st century, his son John David was among the many who was excited! "It's about time," the "Tenet" actor told All Access' Scott Evans. "I think he's one of the greatest to ever do it. It was a very proud moment for our entire family." John David also discussed working with Zendaya on the highly anticipated "Malcolm & Marie," which was filmed amid the pandemic. “Tenet” is in theaters now and available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital on Dec. 15.

