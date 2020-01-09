Access
John David Duggar And Wife Abbie Welcome Baby Girl: 'Our Lives Have Changed Forever'

CLIP01/09/20
Another Duggar has arrived! John David and wife Abbie are now proud parents to their first child, a baby girl named Grace Annette. The couple revealed the news to Us Weekly, sharing that little Grace was born Jan. 7 at 3:21 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring nearly 21 inches long. John and Abbie told the mag that their "lives have changed forever" with their daughter's arrival, adding that such a major life change "still feels surreal," but they couldn't be more excited to take on this "great new adventure."

Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, duggars, duggar family, duggar baby, john david duggar, john david duggar wife, abbie duggar, counting on, babies, parenting
S2020 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Clips

