Another Duggar has arrived! John David and wife Abbie are now proud parents to their first child, a baby girl named Grace Annette. The couple revealed the news to Us Weekly, sharing that little Grace was born Jan. 7 at 3:21 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring nearly 21 inches long. John and Abbie told the mag that their "lives have changed forever" with their daughter's arrival, adding that such a major life change "still feels surreal," but they couldn't be more excited to take on this "great new adventure."

