John David and Abbie Duggar Reveal The Sex Of Their First Child: 'We Couldn't Be More Excited'

John David and Abbie Duggar have a daughter on the way! The "Counting On" stars announced the sex of their first child by throwing an adorable gender reveal party for their friends and family. The husband and wife dressed up in blue and pink, respectively, and locked lips when they were showered with pink confetti. The reveal came two weeks after John David and Abbie first revealed that they were expecting in a sweet Instagram post.

