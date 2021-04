Also available on the nbc app

It’s looking like fans are getting a bit more of Aidan Shaw! John Corbett says he will be a part of the “Sex and the City” reboot on HBO Max. “I’m going to do the show,” he told Page Six adding that he thinks he’s going to be in “quite a few” episodes. Corbett play Carrie Bradshaw’s ex-fiancé in the beloved series.

Appearing: