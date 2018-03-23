John Cena talks to Access about what he loves about the Kids' Choice Awards. And, what kind of celebs does he like to see slimed?
Appearing:
Tags: Access, john cena blockers, television, john cena kca, john cena nikki bella, john cena nickelodeon, john cena kids, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, john cena, access, kca, entertainment, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, entertainment news, kids choice awards, john cena 2018, john cena the rock, john cena interview, john cena funny
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.