John Cena Secretly Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzedah

CLIP10/15/20
John Cena is a married man! According to E! News, the WWE star quietly tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzedah in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, Oct. 12. The couple reportedly began dating in early 2019. The two were first spotted together on an intimate date night in Vancouver, where the actor was filming the comedy "Playing with Fire" at the time. Months later, the lovebirds made their red carpet debut in October at the movie's New York City premiere. Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs.!

Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, John Cena, Shay Shariatzedah, nikki bella, artem chigvintsev, weddings, Celebrity news
