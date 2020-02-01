Also available on the nbc app

John Cena couldn't be more proud to be part of the "Fast & Furious" family. The actor tells Access Hollywood at The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest in Miami how joining the blockbuster action franchise is similar to his experience as a WWE superstar. John also explains what he thinks the Super Bowl has in common with Wrestlemania, and shows off his touchdown dance! And, what would he be caught doing on the Jumbotron? "F9" hits theaters on May 22.

