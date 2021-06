Also available on the nbc app

“F9” star John Cena chatted with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about the film and starring in it with Vin Diesel – and he’s got plans for Dom! John dishes that Vin would make an amazing WWE Superstar and he also reveals what he’d name them if they ever did a tag team match! “F9” is in theaters on June 25, 2021.

