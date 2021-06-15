John Cena is just so proud to be a part of the "Fast & Furious" family! The WWE wrestler chatted with Access Hollywood about starring in the latest installment, "Fast & Furious 9," which hits theaters on June 25. John shared how the stunts in the highly-anticipated action flick are comparable to WWE and revealed that this is a "role of a lifetime" for him. John also shared what Vin Diesel told him after joining the "family," sharing, "It was that it's not going to be easy ... and he reiterated that, and said he would continue to challenge me, and that's exactly what he did."

News and Information Daytime Interview