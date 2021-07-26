Also available on the nbc app

John Cena and Joel Kinnaman join Access Hollywood to talk about their anticipated blockbuster “The Suicide Squad” and share what makes the film a standout in the comic book genre. John admits that he didn’t know how to handle a sword before portraying The Peacemaker and Joel jokes that the former WWE superstar got so into character that he would say “dark stuff” on set. The actors also raved about the impressive set and shooting in Panama, and how they approached their action scene together. “The Suicide Squad” hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6.

