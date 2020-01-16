John Cena Gets Candid On Why He Keeps Relationship With Girlfriend Private: 'Some Things Are For Me'

Also available on the NBC app

John Cena stopped by Access Daily to chat about his role in the new flick "Dolittle," which hits theaters Jan. 17. The entertainer also got candid with hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on why he keeps his relationship with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh out of the spotlight. "I'm so grateful for anyone out there who thinks my life is actually interesting ... So, I can understand the intrigue there and I'm grateful for it. But I think they can also respectfully understand the fact that some things are for me," he shared.

