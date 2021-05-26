Also available on the nbc app

John Cena is apologizing to fans in China after he referred to Taiwan as a country while doing press for his upcoming film, “F9,” the latest film in the Fast and Furious Franchise. The wrestler turned actor told a Taiwanese broadcaster quote, “Taiwan is the first country that can watch the film.” The 44-year-old received backlash for his comment because the island is considered by Beijing as a territory claimed by China. Following the criticism, John posted an apology video in Mandarin on the Chinese social network Weibo. “I made a mistake. Now I have to say one thing which is very, very, very important: I love and respect China and Chinese people,” John said in the video according to “The New York Times.”

