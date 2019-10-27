John Cena And Keegan-Michael Key Hilariously Define Their Friendship By This Timeless Love Song

Also available on the NBC app

John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key's friendship is nothing to laugh about! The co-stars sat down with Access Hollywood at the "Playing With Fire" junket to discuss the heartwarming message behind their latest comedy film directed by Andy Fickman. "The story, it just warmed my heart and I think it shows onscreen," John said. "Everybody just got to have fun." The comedic duo also put a twist on the classic "Newlywed Game" as they tried to answer questions about each other!

