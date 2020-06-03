Also available on the nbc app

John Boyega got emotional in London's Hyde Park at a Black Lives Matter rally against George Floyd's death. The "Star Wars" actor got visibly shaken, fighting back tears as he shouted into a megaphone, "You just don't understand... how painful this s**t is!" Boyega urged fellow protestors to keep the rally "as peaceful as possible" saying they need to "find a better" way... and added that he didn't know if he would have a career after his impassioned speech.

