Joey McIntyre chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about his new single dubbed "Own This Town," which is will be released October 23rd via distribution partner Stem. The New Kids on the Block member opened up about deciding to release a solo single and shared why now felt like the right time. Joey also looked back at his time joining the popular boyband at age 12 and shared the wildest fan encounter that he experienced while on tour with the band. Plus, Joey gushed about being a proud dad of three. Fans can be first in line to hear "Own This Town" ! by pre-saving the track.

