Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Joey Lawrence Marries Actress Samantha Cope: 'It Just Feels So Right'

CLIP05/02/22
Also available on the nbc app

Joey Lawrence is officially off the market! The 46-year-old actor married actress Samantha Cope, in a dreamy outdoor ceremony in Temecula, California, on Sunday. Joey spoke to People about this exciting new chapter in his life. "It just feels so right. Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it," Joey revealed. The happy couple met in 2020 when they co-starred together in the Lifetime movie "My Husband's Secret Brother," and got engaged in 2021.

Appearing:
Tags: Joey Lawrence, Samantha Cope, marriage, married, Wedding, Love, family, relationship, actor, actress, celebrity, lifestyle, news
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.