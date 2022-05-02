Also available on the nbc app

Joey Lawrence is officially off the market! The 46-year-old actor married actress Samantha Cope, in a dreamy outdoor ceremony in Temecula, California, on Sunday. Joey spoke to People about this exciting new chapter in his life. "It just feels so right. Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it," Joey revealed. The happy couple met in 2020 when they co-starred together in the Lifetime movie "My Husband's Secret Brother," and got engaged in 2021.

