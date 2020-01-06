Also available on the nbc app

The 2020 Golden Globes left quite a mark on Joey King – literally! The actress sported a nasty bruise after smacking her head on "The Act" co-star Patricia Arquette's Supporting Actress trophy. Joey was a great sport about the whole thing, tweeting that the incident will give her bragging rights for the rest of her life. Patricia had a similarly gracious attitude while apologizing to her "sweetest one." Injury aside, Joey and Patricia clearly lived their best life at the Jan. 5 show. The pals bonded while playing mother and daughter on Hulu's "The Act," and Joey told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles on the red carpet why the experience is something she'll treasure forever.

