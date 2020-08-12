Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Zakhar Perez just admitted that he also hopes for a possible real-life romance with "Kissing Booth 2" co-star Joey King! The newcomer recently appeared on Barstool Sports' "Chicks in the office" podcast and confessed that he's here for the possibility of becoming more than just friends with the actress. "I would love to be dating Joey King, she’s dope." However, Joey told Howard Stern on Sirius XM that she wouldn't date another actor after her public breakup with Jacob Elordi.

