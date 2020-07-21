Also available on the nbc app

Joey King and Joel Courtney chatted with Access Hollywood about their highly-anticipated Netflix sequel "The Kissing Booth 2," which is set to stream on July 24. Joey revealed what it was like to reunite with Jacob Elordi, Joel and more of the cast to film the flick. Joey also got candid on how the teen romcom helped her out of the "weird depression" she faced after she starred in "The Act." Plus, Joey and Joel proved that they're total #bestfriendgoals by spilling about the antics that went down on set.

