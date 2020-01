Also available on the NBC app

Joey King's Golden Globes injury is healing well! The actress tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards that the bump she got from hitting her head on Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe award is nearly gone. How did her "The Act" co-star react to the mishap? Joey also shares that she's excited to see "Little Women" star Florence Pugh on the red carpet.

