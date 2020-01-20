Joey King Reveals CBD Cream On Her Feet Is Her SAG Awards Style Hack: 'These Heels Are Insane!'

Also available on the NBC app

Joey King is protecting her forehead from another Patricia Arquette trophy injury! "The Act" star got bruised by her co-star's Golden Globes trophy earlier this month, and on the SAG Awards red carpet, she hilariously tried on a bubble wrap headpiece. Joey also revealed to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that she tried to soothe the injury with CBD cream – which she also rubbed on her feet to keep her pain-free all night long: "I know it's going to be a long night, and these heels are insane!" She also and had the best reaction after taking Instagram's "Which Friends Character Are You?" filter quiz – and turned the tables on Zuri by grabbing the mic to try out her own interview skills!

Appearing: