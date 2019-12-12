Also available on the nbc app

Joey Fatone did the splits and so did his pants! The former boy band member joined Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover and chatted about the time he had a major wardrobe malfunction during his guest appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" back in November. Joey also looked back on some of his biggest *NSYNC wardrobe malfunctions. Plus, watch Joey, Kit and Scott play a round of the star's game show "Common Knowledge." You can catch "Common Knowledge" on The Game Show Network.

Appearing: