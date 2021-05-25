Also available on the nbc app

Joey Fatone joins Scott Evans and Zuri Hall on Access Hollywood’s podcast, “The Vault” and dishes on some wild stories from the height of his NSYNC days, including a never-before-heard story of the time Prince shut him down for a picture at his own party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Joey recalled the night, “I go up and I say, ‘Hey my name is Joey’ and he goes, ‘I know who you are’ and I say, ‘Do you mind if I take a picture?’ and he looked at me and went, ‘No, I’d rather not’ and turned away as if to talk to somebody and no one was there.” Plus, Joey gets real about his buddy Justin Timberlake’s acting skills and reacts to some of his best Access Hollywood interviews. Listen to “The Vault” on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

