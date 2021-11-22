'Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown Reveals She Had Pancreatic Cancer At Age 11
CLIP 11/23/21
Main Content
Joey Fatone and Drew Lachey are ready for an epic collab! The NSYNC and 98 Degrees members tell Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the American Music Awards red carpet about their upcoming special "A Very Boy Band Holiday" which also welcomes NKOTB, New Edition and others. And, Joey sends his congrats to Britney Spears on the end of her conservatorship and he and Drew reveal their go-to Britney karaoke songs.